;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ottawa 67’s sweep the Hamilton Bulldogs in the playoffs

Posted:
Category: Local, Sports
Tags: hamilton bulldogs, ohl, Ottawa 67's



There will be an new OHL Champion in 2019.

Down 3 -0 to one of the best teams in junior hockey, the Ottawa 67’s easily beat the Bulldogs 7-2 last night to sweep the playoff series.

Ottawa raced to a 4-0 lead 20 minutes into the game. An early goal in the 2nd made it 5-0.  The Bulldogs got on the board with a power play goal by Eric Henderson, but two minutes later the 67’s scored to make it 6-1 at the end of the second.  Ottawa took a 7-1 lead in the third and Bulldogs prospect, 16 year old defenseman Frank Jenkins got his first playoff goal to make the final 7-2.

Ottawa out-shot Hamilton 45-27 as the 67’s move on to Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs.

 



LATEST STORIES

Ottawa 67's sweep the Hamilton Bulldogs in the playoffs

$1.1M of undeclared tobacco seized at Peace Bridge

Tree-riffic

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php