Ottawa 67’s sweep the Hamilton Bulldogs in the playoffs
There will be an new OHL Champion in 2019.
Down 3 -0 to one of the best teams in junior hockey, the Ottawa 67’s easily beat the Bulldogs 7-2 last night to sweep the playoff series.
Ottawa raced to a 4-0 lead 20 minutes into the game. An early goal in the 2nd made it 5-0. The Bulldogs got on the board with a power play goal by Eric Henderson, but two minutes later the 67’s scored to make it 6-1 at the end of the second. Ottawa took a 7-1 lead in the third and Bulldogs prospect, 16 year old defenseman Frank Jenkins got his first playoff goal to make the final 7-2.
Ottawa out-shot Hamilton 45-27 as the 67’s move on to Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs.
For your unwavering support and continued dedication to the Bulldogs, thank you, fans.
Can’t wait to see you next season. 💛🖤#GoHAM pic.twitter.com/z5rT7rNTlD
— Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) March 28, 2019
Commenting Guidelines