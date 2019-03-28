Ottawa 67’s sweep the Hamilton Bulldogs in the playoffs

There will be an new OHL Champion in 2019.

Down 3 -0 to one of the best teams in junior hockey, the Ottawa 67’s easily beat the Bulldogs 7-2 last night to sweep the playoff series.

Ottawa raced to a 4-0 lead 20 minutes into the game. An early goal in the 2nd made it 5-0. The Bulldogs got on the board with a power play goal by Eric Henderson, but two minutes later the 67’s scored to make it 6-1 at the end of the second. Ottawa took a 7-1 lead in the third and Bulldogs prospect, 16 year old defenseman Frank Jenkins got his first playoff goal to make the final 7-2.

Ottawa out-shot Hamilton 45-27 as the 67’s move on to Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs.