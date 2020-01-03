OSSTF Plans New Walkout

The union representing Ontario high school teachers has announced plans for another one-day strike set for next Wednesday, January 8th, at a select number of school boards that includes Niagara.

In a news release union president Harvey Bischof says “After more than eight months of negotiations, the Minister of Education is still committed to the Doug Ford agenda of larger class sizes, mandatory e-learning, and the ongoing erosion of crucial supports and services our most vulnerable students rely on for an equitable chance to succeed”.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce responded “Parents have been clear: strikes by unions hurt kids and investments should go to support student success, not towards enhanced compensation. This continued strike action is unfair to students and their families.”

In addition to the District School Board of Niagara the one day action will also affect the school boards of Peel, Algoma, Huron-Superior Catholic, Greater Essex County, Avon Maitland, Limestone and Renfrew