OSPCA Enforcement powers struck down

A judge has struck down the enforcement powers of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, because he says they are unconstitutional.

The animal welfare agency has had police powers since the OSPCA became law in 1919. Justice Timothy Minnema says it was wrong to grant such powers without imposing reasonable standards of transparency and accountability.

Animal welfare lawyer, Kurtis Andrews argued the case. He called this a monumental ruling, but also says this was never an attack on the OSPCA. The provincial government says it is reviewing the ruling and has a year to re-write the laws.

There has been no response from the OSPCA.