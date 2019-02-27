Organized crime in India behind CRA scam: RCMP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) have dismantled an illegal call centre network in India believed to be responsible for the CRA tax scam.

The RCMP, CAFC along with International Law Enforcement partners shuttered roughly 40 call centres between September 2018 and January 2019.

Police say more than 60 people have been arrested and face prosecution. Investigators say organized crime groups operating out of multiple locations throughout India are responsible for the CRA scam and other mass marketing related scams.

The RCMP says they continue to develop leads and gather information on additional illegal call centres. They are asking the public for assistance in providing information on the possible locations of centres throughout India.

The RCMP has offered the following tips to help the public avoid falling victim to the CRA tax scam:

The CRA will not call and threaten you to pay a tax debt;

The CRA will not call, leave a voice message, text or email you advising of a warrant of arrest for a tax debt;

The CRA will not request that you pay a tax debt through the use of crypto currencies such as Bitcoin or gift cards;

The CRA will not have you deported if you do not pay an owed tax debt;

Report suspected fraud. If you suspect a CRA tax scam, STOP! HANG UP THE PHONE!

If you believe you are a victim of the scam, police ask you report it to Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or 1-888-495-8501.