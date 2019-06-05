Opposition parties are speaking out against the government’s housing bill

Hamilton city staff are opposed to Bill-108 and say it will be costly to the average Hamiltonian.

The government says the bill will reduce red tape and increase housing supply. Members of the Green, NDP, and Liberal parties joined with some other environment stakeholders at Queen’s park.

Municipal leaders, environmental and citizens groups were united in saying we can build homes for people without destroying wildlife, undermining local decision making for land use planning, and reducing development fees needed to build livable, vibrant communities. These parties asked conservative MPP’s to vote against Bill-108.

They are concerned that this will destroy endangered wildlife, undermine local land planning decisions, and download service costs from developers to taxpayers.

Wildlife populations have declined 60 per cent since the 1970s. 1,000,000 species are at risk of extinction the primary driver of this biodiversity loss is habitat loss and habitat degradation that is driven by unsustainable use of land and water.

Bill-108 has already gone through two readings.