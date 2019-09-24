OPP will no longer be releasing genders of suspects, victims

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will no longer be releasing the genders of suspects who are charged with crimes or that of victims.

The force will instead use “individual, the accused, the driver, the suspect, or person of interest” to remain gender-neutral.

According to The Canadian Press, OPP spokeswoman Sgt. Carolle Dionne said Monday the force proactively decided to stop releasing gender information over privacy concerns and in an effort to “be progressive in the change of times.”

OPP says other personal information including age, name, and hometown will continue to be public.

In cases of missing persons, gender will be released because it may be necessary for locating the individual.

The changes will come into effect in May 2020.