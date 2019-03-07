OPP to provide ‘significant update’ on triple murder investigation

The Ontario Provincial Police will provide a “significant update” in the 2018 murders of two men and a pregnant woman from Six Nations.

The bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Trudi Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson were found in a field on Oneida of the Thames, on Nov. 4, 2018 – about 120 kilometres west of their community in Six Nations of the Grand River. Miller was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

OPP Detective Superintendent Ken Leppert and Superintendent Catherine Yeandle-Slater will be joined by Acting Deputy Chief Darren Montour of the Six Nations Police Service to update the ongoing investigation at 2 p.m. in Oshweken. We will be live streaming the conference on our Facebook page.

A 36-year-old woman from Six Nations was arrested last year and charged with accessory after the fact.

The families of the victims’ released a video in February making a plea for anyone with information about the investigation to come forward.

“We shouldn’t even have to do this. But I look at it, if we do this, if it ever happens again, maybe the community will come forward a little faster because waiting is killing us,” said Linda Porter, Alan’s sister. “It’s tough going on without them but it’s tougher knowing there are killers in our community. That’s what’s scary because we have kids out there. Who’s next?”