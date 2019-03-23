;
OPP stopped 3 drivers in 24 hrs going more than double the speed limit

OPP are sounding the alarm about excessive speeding,  after they stopped three vehicles going more than double the speed limit on area highways in the last 24 hours.

A 19-year-old driver was clocked going 254 kilometres an hour on the 403 in Mississauga.  A 20-year-old was going 227 kilometres an hour on the 401 in Whitby. And a 22-year-old driver was stopped going 203 kilometres an hour on the 403 in Mississauga.

Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says so far this year, OPP have laid more than 450 street racing charges and that’s just the GTA. Nearly half of the drivers were men between the ages of 18 to 25.

Anyone charged with street racing will have their licence suspended and vehicle impounded for 7 days, along with a court date. Penalties can go up to $10 000, not to mention demerit points.  You could also be charged with dangerous driving, which is a criminal offence.



