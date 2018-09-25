;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

OPP seize high power rifles, handguns and $160K in cash

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, crime, drugs, guns, london, opp

MiddelsexGuns

Two Ontario residents are facing 16 gun-related charges after police seized a number of weapons and cash in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

Two search warrants were executed simultaneously on Saturday by members of the OPP Elgin-Middlesex Community Street Crimes Unit.

Police seized more than $160,000 in cash, high power rifles, semiautomatic handguns, a large amount of ammunition, luxury watches and more than 250 grams of cannabis.

Joshua Burch, 33, and Abigail Burch, 31, both of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation were arrested.

They were released on a promise to appear and are scheduled to appear in a London court in November.



LATEST STORIES

OPP seize high power rifles, handguns and $160K in cash

Two Hamilton teens in stolen SUV arrested in Burlington

Judge to sentence Bill Cosby for sexual assault

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php