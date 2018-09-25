OPP seize high power rifles, handguns and $160K in cash

Two Ontario residents are facing 16 gun-related charges after police seized a number of weapons and cash in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

Two search warrants were executed simultaneously on Saturday by members of the OPP Elgin-Middlesex Community Street Crimes Unit.

Police seized more than $160,000 in cash, high power rifles, semiautomatic handguns, a large amount of ammunition, luxury watches and more than 250 grams of cannabis.

Joshua Burch, 33, and Abigail Burch, 31, both of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation were arrested.

They were released on a promise to appear and are scheduled to appear in a London court in November.