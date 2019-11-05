OPP searching for ‘potentially dangerous’ man

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is searching for a 61-year-old man they say is “potentially dangerous.”

Peter Elliott, of Central Elgin, was last seen in London on Nov. 1.

He is described as being five-foot-ten, 254 lbs, with long black hair. Elliott was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage sweater, and glasses.

“Peter is considered to be potentially dangerous and police currently have a warrant for his arrest,” said OPP in a news release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.