OPP searches for silver vehicle in hit-and-run

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is searching for a silver vehicle following a hit-and-run in Norfolk County.

Police say the car failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 59 and struck a red vehicle being operated by a 56-year-old man.

“The silver vehicle was stopped for a few seconds when the driver then turned the vehicle around and fled from the area. It was last seen heading eastbound on Norfolk Highway 24 West,” said OPP in a news release.

The 56-year-old driver was not injured and remained at the scene. It is unknown if anyone in the other vehicle suffered injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.



