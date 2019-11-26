OPP searches for missing 14-year-old girl

Ontario Provincial Police is asking the public for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Lily Graves was reported missing by a concerned parent around 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.

The 14-year-old girl was last seen at her home on Main St. in Norfolk County the day before police were notified about her disappearance.

Police say the teen is believed to be in the Woodstock and Tillsonburg area or in the Cambridge and Waterloo area.

She is described as five-foot-four, with long dyed red curly hair and was wearing blue jeans, a black sweater, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.