OPP searches for federal offender known to frequent Brantford, Toronto

Ontario Provincial Police is searching for a federal offender who is known to frequent the Brantford and Toronto areas.

Jeffrey Truong, 32, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his parole. He is currently serving a seven-year and seven-month sentence for manslaughter-use firearm.

Truong is described as being of Southeast Asian descent‎, five-foot-five, 126 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673.