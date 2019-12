Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is searching for a driver who was involved in a single-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the Fort Erie-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Christie St. and Maple Ave. in Grimsby.

Police found a Toyota Rav 4 but no driver was located at the scene.

The Niagara police K9 unit was called in to help search the area.

Police are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact OPP.