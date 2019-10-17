OPP searches for driver in fatal hit and run collision

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is searching for a driver after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Oxford County.

Emergency crews were called to an area along Highway 401 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a driver struck a man while he was outside of his vehicle and then fled the scene.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information to assist with the investigation to contact 1-888-310-1122.