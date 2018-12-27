;
OPP search for missing Port Dover woman

Posted:
Category: Haldimand/Norfolk
Tags: Lindsay Brown, missing person, norfolk, ontario provincial police, opp, port dover

The Ontario Provincial Police is searching for a Port Dover woman who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police say 34-year-old Lindsay Brown has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 24. Brown is described as five-foot-nine, 135 lbs with long brown hair usually worn up.

She was last seen leaving the Donjon Blvd. area in Norfolk around 7:30 p.m. Police say Brown was wearing a Khaki winter coat with fur around the hood, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.



OPP search for missing Port Dover woman

