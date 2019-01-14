;
OPP says wanted federal offender may be in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Jimmy Nguyen, mississauga, ontario provincial police, opp, toronto

The Ontario Provincial Police has issued a Canada wide warrant for a federal offender who may be in Hamilton.

Jimmy Nguyen, 28, is serving a four-year and nine month sentence for drug trafficking and firearm offences. He is wanted for breaching the statutory of his release.

Police say he is known to frequent Toronto, Mississauga and Hamilton.

Nguyen is five-foot-five, 160 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He also has tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 416-808-5900 or 1-888-870-7673.



