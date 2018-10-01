OPP says multiple vehicles damaged near Caledonia Fair

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were damaged near the Caledonia Fair last week.

Police say they received calls from several people who attended the fair on Thursday and returned to find their vehicle’s mirrors and license plates had been damaged.

Roughly eight to ten vehicles parked in the Caithness St. East and Argyle St. area were vandalized.

“There were a lot of people who attended the Caledonia Fair and OPP believe someone in the area may have seen something to assist in identifying the suspect(s),” said OPP in a news release.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity Thursday night is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.