OPP say wanted man may be in Hamilton, Niagara area

Ontario Provincial Police say a man wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant may be in Hamilton, Stoney Creek or Niagara Region.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Shawn Moriarity.

He is serving a sentence for motor vehicle theft and theft under and is wanted for breaching the statutory of his release.

Moriarity is described as six-feet tall, 143 lbs., with brown shaved hair and blue eyes. He also has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 or 9-1-1.