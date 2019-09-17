OPP responds to break and enter in progress, two men arrested

Two men have been arrested after police were called to a break and enter in progress in Guelph.

It happened at a business on Side Rd. 14 around 2:55 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the business is surrounded by a large bush area and has “controlled access.” It operates as a storage facility for industrial wire spools and other metal items.

Officers arrived on scene and searched a vehicle that was parked partially in the ditch near the entrance of the building. Police say they found tools used for break and enters and a duffel bag containing various copper fittings. They also seized a section of copper wire that was on the ground nearby.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team searched the bush area and tracked down two suspects.

Maxwell Kirkwood, 29, and Joseph Yateman, 39, were arrested and faces several charges including theft.

They are scheduled to appear in court at a later day.