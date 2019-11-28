OPP releases video of Norfolk County arson suspect

Ontario Provincial Police has released video of a person wanted in connection with an arson investigation in Norfolk County.
The video appears to show a suspect walk up to a Long Point address while holding a gasoline canister. The person then dumps a liquid onto the building before fleeing in a black SUV.
The arsonist was wearing a dark coloured hooded shirt with writing on the left arm and track pants with reflectors.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122.
