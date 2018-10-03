OPP releases video of suspected jewellery thief

OPP are hoping the public can help identify a suspect caught on camera fleeing a home after a break and enter in Enniskillen Township.

Police say the man entered the home through a door in the garage around 11 a.m. on Sept. 18.

Several pieces of jewellery and about $500 in cash were stolen from the master bedroom in the home.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video fleeing from the home. Police describe him as white, with a thin build and scruffy beard. The man was wearing dark pants, a red and blue t-shirts, black baseball cap, yellow gloves, camouflaged hunting boots. He was also carrying a large shopping bag.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact OPP at 519-882-1011.