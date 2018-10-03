;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

OPP releases video of suspected jewellery thief

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: opp


OPP are hoping the public can help identify a suspect caught on camera fleeing a home after a break and enter in Enniskillen Township.

Police say the man entered the home through a door in the garage around 11 a.m. on Sept. 18.

Several pieces of jewellery and about $500 in cash were stolen from the master bedroom in the home.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video fleeing from the home. Police describe him as white, with a thin build and scruffy beard. The man was wearing dark pants, a red and blue t-shirts, black baseball cap, yellow gloves, camouflaged hunting boots. He was also carrying a large shopping bag.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact OPP at 519-882-1011.



LATEST STORIES

OPP releases video of suspected jewellery thief

Fair play in Norfolk

Thanksgiving eating tips

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php