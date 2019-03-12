;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

OPP on the prowl for distracted drivers

Posted:
Category: Local, Ontario
Tags: adam atkinson, distracted driving, ed sanchuk, norfolk, ontario provincial police, opp, simcoe



The Ontario Provincial Police are cracking down on distracted drivers who use their cell phones behind the wheel during a March Break enforcement campaign.

The Norfolk County OPP detachment has a new tool that will give officers a different point of view.

Cruising the streets of Simcoe in an unmarked OPP van allows officers to look down into drivers cars.

Already this year in South-western Ontario, 92 drivers have been nabbed for distracted driving.

Having your cell phone on your lap will take your eyes away from the road as you look at text messages and phone calls coming in, it’s a clear case of distracted driving. Also having a hands free device is recommended, but if you’re driving and putting the phone in the device while you’re on the road, it is also illegal and will get you a hefty ticket.

Last year, distracted driving killed 55 people on OPP patrolled roads.

Since January 1st, the penalty for texting and driving is a $615 ticket, 6 demerit points, and a three day suspension if convicted.

If you see a distracted driver, you can call *677 on a hands free device to notify the OPP.



LATEST STORIES

OPP on the prowl for distracted drivers

Plane Crash Victim was teacher in Hagersville

Niagara working towards restoring coastal wetlands

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php