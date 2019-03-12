OPP on the prowl for distracted drivers

The Ontario Provincial Police are cracking down on distracted drivers who use their cell phones behind the wheel during a March Break enforcement campaign.

The Norfolk County OPP detachment has a new tool that will give officers a different point of view.

Cruising the streets of Simcoe in an unmarked OPP van allows officers to look down into drivers cars.

Already this year in South-western Ontario, 92 drivers have been nabbed for distracted driving.

Having your cell phone on your lap will take your eyes away from the road as you look at text messages and phone calls coming in, it’s a clear case of distracted driving. Also having a hands free device is recommended, but if you’re driving and putting the phone in the device while you’re on the road, it is also illegal and will get you a hefty ticket.

Last year, distracted driving killed 55 people on OPP patrolled roads.

Since January 1st, the penalty for texting and driving is a $615 ticket, 6 demerit points, and a three day suspension if convicted.

If you see a distracted driver, you can call *677 on a hands free device to notify the OPP.