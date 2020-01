An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Tillsonburg.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving an unmarked police vehicle in the area of Cedar St. and Simcoe St. around 11:50 a.m. Monday.

The officer was taken to a local area hospital and treated for minor injuries. The other driver was not injured.

An 88-year-old motorist from Tillsonburg was ticketed.