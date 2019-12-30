OPP officer nearly hit by speeding vehicle at RIDE checkpoint

A 54-year-old man is facing charges after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was nearly struck by a vehicle at a RIDE checkpoint in Perth County.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Perth Rd. 180 Sunday.

Police say a vehicle was speeding down the roadway towards an officer who was wearing a highly reflective coat and had the full emergency lights activated on the marked cruiser.

The vehicle failed to slow down and the officer had to take “evasive action” to prevent being hit, police say.

The vehicle was located and stopped by members of the Huron County OPP.

A London man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and stunt driving.

He is scheduled to appear in a Stratford courtroom on Jan. 20.

The man’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was seized for seven days.

