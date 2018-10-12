Police ‘still holding out hope’ for leads in 2008 hit-and-run

Ontario Provincial Police says they are “still holding out hope” that someone knows what happened the night 18-year-old Lucas Shortreed was struck and killed by a vehicle in 2008.

Shortreed’s body was found lying on Wellington Rd. 17, just north of Elora shortly past midnight on Oct. 10.

Police believe the teen had been walking down the dark stretch of road when he was struck by a vehicle believed to be a mid-1990’s white, Dodge Neon.

The vehicle fled the scene leaving shattered glass, and car parts scattered on the road.

“This is the kind of case you work and you work and you work, you don’t close the book on it. You have a family and community that deserve answers. We believe that the driver who stuck Lucas knows what they did and we hope that they come forward and clear the air,” said Detachment Commander Scott Lawson in a news release. “Tell us what happened and give Lucas’s family and maybe yourself some peace.”

Police have continued to investigate Shortreed’s death over the last decade and are asking anyone who may have additional information that could help the investigation to call police.

“The Shortreed family and police continue to hold out hope that the one person who knows what happen come forward and can give closure,” said OPP in a news. “Quite simply the questions yet to solve are the “who” and “why” and only one person has those answers.”