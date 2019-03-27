;
OPP make 5th arrest in murders of 3 Six Nations residents

Category: Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested a fifth person in connection with the murders of three Six Nations residents.

Roland Sturgeon, 21, has been charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder in the deaths of 37-year-old Melissa Trudi Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson.

Their bodies were found in a field on Oneida of the Thames, on Nov. 4, 2018 – about 120 kilometres west of their community in Six Nations of the Grand River. Miller was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

Police say Sturgeon was arrested on March 26 and appeared for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice-Brantford. He has since been remanded into custody.

Earlier this month, OPP charged two men and a woman in connection with the triple homicide. Nicholas Shipman, 36, faces three counts of second-degree murder, Thomas Bomberry, 30, faces two counts and Jamie Beaver, 32, faces one count.

A 36-year-old woman from Six Nations was arrested last year and also charged with accessory after the fact.

Police say they will not comment on specific details to protect the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation and any ensuing court processes.



