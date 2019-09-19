OPP looks to identify man who ‘called out’ to student

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is trying to identify a man who “called out” to a student walking home from school in Kincardine.

Police say a pickup truck was driving westbound on Russell St. around 3:15 p.m. when the driver stopped his vehicle and yelled out to the youth.

They say the student ran off without having any contact with the driver and the truck drove away.

Investigators are looking to speak with the driver who is described as 35 to 40 years old, with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a hat similar to a “clown hat” and “Hawaiian” style shorts.

The vehicle is described as a red pickup truck, with a broken driver’s side tail light.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.

Police are encouraging parents to regularly engage in personal safety conversations with their children.