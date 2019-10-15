OPP looks to identify cyclist after several trail cameras stolen

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after several cameras were stolen from a private property in Wellington County.

Police launched an investigation into a reported theft in the area of Sideroad 7 West near the hamlet of Kenilworth.

They say sometime between Oct. 6 and 14, three trail cameras were taken from a property in the area.

Investigators say a fourth camera nearby captured a photo of a person who police wish to identify.

They say the cyclist was on the property during the time the cameras were stolen.

Any person with information regarding this person should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.