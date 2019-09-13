OPP issue warning ahead of Friday the 13th in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists will be flocking to the shores of Lake Erie for the massive rally and tradition celebrated each Friday the 13th.

The OPP however warn that while the majority of motorcycle riders are law-abiding citizens, Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs exist. They say they continue to profit from illegal activities such as fraud, drug and human trafficking, extortion and money laundering.

Provincial officers are reminding the public that wearing support merchandise directly supports illegal activity.

“Although Friday the 13th attracts mostly law-abiding motorcycle enthusiasts, we continue to see the presence of those who live and promote a lifestyle outside of the law. Our priority is keeping everyone safe. We ask that anyone attending avoids wearing and purchasing gang-related merchandise, which supports criminal activities. It may seem like a simple t-shirt or hat, but wearers of support merchandise may unknowingly impact their own personal safety especially given the tensions between rival gangs.” – Detective Inspector Brad NUNN, Investigation and Support Bureau, Ontario Provincial Police