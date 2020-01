Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a tractor worth $25,000 was stolen from a Norfolk County property.

Police were called to an address on Hawtry Rd. around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators learned a blue Landini model 6860 tractor with a Quickie loader was stolen from the property sometime between Jan. 4 and 5.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.