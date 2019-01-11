;
OPP investigates theft of Beatles records worth $45K

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after several records worth roughly $45,000 were stolen from an Ontario home.

Police say the record were taken from a rural home in Huron County sometime between midnight on Jan. 4 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Investigators say an entire Beatles collection consisting of 26 vintage records was stolen. One of the records, a Spanish Beatles album pressed in 1964 titled “Lost Beatles”, is valued at $7,000.

Several other items were also taken during the break and enter including a mini bike, record player, and tools worth $45,000.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.



