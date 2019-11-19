OPP investigates ‘sextortion’ incident in Norfolk County

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning the public to be careful when chatting online after a man called police Sunday night and said a woman was trying to extort him.

Police say the man and woman met online and began corresponding through video chat. They say the woman convinced the man to expose himself and after he did, he quickly ended the video chat.

The woman then allegedly told the man that if he didn’t pay her $4,500, she would send photographs and videos of the interaction to the victim’s family, all of his social media contacts and post them online.

The man did not send any money and contacted police immediately.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.

“Police are urging all computer users to be aware of the dangers of engaging in online web chats where explicit conversations and photographs are shared. Once it’s out there, you can’t get it back,” said Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP in a news release.