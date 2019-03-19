;
OPP investigates reports of armed man in Canadian Tire parking lot

Category: Ontario
Tags: Argyle St, caledonia, ontario provincial police, opp


A man from Haldimand County is facing drug-related charges after police were called to a Caledonia parking lot for reports of a man with a gun.

Officers responded to the Canadian Tire parking lot on Argyle St. around 4:25 p.m. on Monday after receiving a call from a concerned citizen.

Police say the resident saw a man armed with a handgun getting into a vehicle. Six Nations police stopped the vehicle and discovered the man had just purchased a pellet gun from a nearby store. The man had removed the pellet gun from its packaging right before he was seen getting into his vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 33-year-old man was charged with possession of cannabis readily available.



