OPP investigates possible attempted abduction in Huron County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a possible attempted abduction in Huron County.

Police say a 13-year-old girl was walking on Whitehead St. around 6 p.m. Wednesday when a sedan pulled up beside her.

The driver, who was alone in the car, started a conversation with the girl and complimented her on her appearance. He then asked the girl whether she was alone or not and if she wanted a ride.

The girl said no and then immediately went to a safe place to report the incident.

Police are looking to speak with the man involved and are asking the public for help identifying him.

He is described as being white between 30 and 40 years of age, bald or shaved head, blue eyes and a clean-shaven face. The man was driving a dark grey four-door sedan similar to an Acura.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers.

Police are urging parents to regularly engage in personal safety conversations with their children. For tips and resources from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, click here.