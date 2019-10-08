OPP investigates multiple vehicle break ins in Dunnville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after 10 vehicles were broken into in Dunnville.

Police were called to a home on Port Maitland Rd. and Gamble St. just after 7 a.m. Monday.

A resident told officers someone broke into their vehicle and scattered the victim’s property after rummaging through the items.

Shortly afterward, OPP says they received several other calls reporting similar incidents.

Police believe the thieves targeted unlocked vehicles in the area during the overnight hours of Oct. 6 and 7.

OPP is reminding residents to always lock their vehicles and remove any valuables and identification to reduce the risk of being a victim.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.