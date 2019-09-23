OPP investigates death at mud run event in Brant County

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the death of a Kitchener man at a mud run event in Brant County.

Emergency crews were called to the War Horse Mud Run in the area of Dundas St. E and Consolidated Dr. around 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a 63-year-old man had been participating in the endurance event and went into distress.

The man was transported to Brantford hospital after multiple attempts were made to revive him. He was later pronounced dead.

OPP remained on scene for several hours working with the organizers of the event to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.