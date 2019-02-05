;
OPP investigates brawl at kids hockey game

Category: Haldimand/Norfolk
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a brawl broke out after a kids hockey game in Norfolk County.

A resident called police just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 3 to report a “large fight” at Talbot Gardens Arena.

Police say several parents became involved in a verbal altercation after a youth hockey game which then turned physical. They say about 30 people were reportedly involved in the fight.

By the time officers arrived on scene, the crowd of parents had dispersed and no injuries were reported.

OPP is urging parents to set a good example for your children when attending sporting events.



