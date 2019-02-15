;
OPP investigates after unknown substance poured into truck’s fuel tank

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after an unknown substance was poured into the fuel tank of a pickup truck, causing $15,000 in damage.

A concerned Simcoe resident called police around 4:25 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Police say someone went to the home during the early morning hours of Feb. 6 and poured the substance into the tank.

The vehicle was later driven and sustained a major mechanical failure.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.



