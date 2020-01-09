Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after the bodies of two people were found inside a Simcoe home.

Police were called to a home Woodhouse St. around 11 a.m. Tuesday to check on the well-being of the residents.

Officers discovered a man and woman dead inside the home.

The OPP Forensic Identification Unit was called in to assist with the investigation.

A post-mortem is expected to take place Thursday to determine the cause of death.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and say they will provide more information when it becomes available.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact OPP.