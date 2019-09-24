OPP investigates after tires slashed on 16 vehicles

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after tires were slashed on 16 vehicles in Fergus.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, OPP responded to a mischief call on Elkin Court.

A woman reported that the tires on two of her vehicles had been slashed, and vehicles in the surrounding area had also been damaged.

Investigation revealed that sometime between 11 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 5 a.m. on Sept. 22 someone slashed the tires on at least ten vehicles on Elkin Court, Inett Way and Harcourt Place.

Two weeks earlier, seven other vehicles in a condominium parking lot on St. David St. South also had tires slashed. Five other vehicles that were parked in the same parking lot had their tires slashed earlier in the month.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to call 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.