OPP investigates after human remains found in Tillsonburg

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after human remains were located in Tillsonburg.

Officers responded to reports of human remains found on Mall Rd. around 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Members of Oxford OPP and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) attended to investigate.

Investigators say a post mortem is scheduled which will hopefully determine the identity and cause of death.

Police have given little information about the incident and say further details will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

