OPP investigates after body found under ATV

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a body was found under an ATV in Huron County.

Officers discovered the body after they were called to a wooded area in northwest Exeter around 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the death with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Investigators say further details will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.