OPP investigates after 6 puppies found dead

Posted:       Last updated:
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after six puppies were found dead in Simcoe.

Officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen around 9:30 a.m. on April 5.

The resident had been out walking her dog the day before and came upon a fenced area near two buildings on Hume St.

OPP says the woman continued walking inside the fenced area and found roughly six deceased puppies.

Investigators believe the animals had been there for quite some time because the puppies were in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.



