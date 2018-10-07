;
2017 BEA Winners
OPP investigate triple fatal crash near Guelph

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: crash, fatal, guelph, opp, Rockwood

guelph1

Photo: David Ritchie

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating following a triple fatal crash near Guelph, Saturday night.

In a press release, police say the two vehicle crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 44, near Rockwood, Ontario.

guelph2
Photo: Police investigate triple fatal crash near Guelph (David Ritchie)

Officers say a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Another passenger and the driver from the same vehicle were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,” police said in the release.

They have since been pronounced dead as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle wasn’t hurt.

No other details have been released.

Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.



OPP investigate triple fatal crash near Guelph

