OPP investigate triple fatal crash near Guelph
Photo: David Ritchie
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating following a triple fatal crash near Guelph, Saturday night.
In a press release, police say the two vehicle crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 44, near Rockwood, Ontario.
Photo: Police investigate triple fatal crash near Guelph (David Ritchie)
Officers say a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Another passenger and the driver from the same vehicle were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,” police said in the release.
They have since been pronounced dead as a result of their injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle wasn’t hurt.
No other details have been released.
Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.
