OPP investigate triple fatal crash near Guelph

Photo: David Ritchie

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating following a triple fatal crash near Guelph, Saturday night.

In a press release, police say the two vehicle crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 44, near Rockwood, Ontario.



Photo: Police investigate triple fatal crash near Guelph (David Ritchie)

Officers say a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Another passenger and the driver from the same vehicle were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,” police said in the release.

They have since been pronounced dead as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle wasn’t hurt.

No other details have been released.

Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.