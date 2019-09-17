OPP investigates theft of $9K in tools from tractor trailer

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after roughly $9,000 worth of tools were stolen during a break and enter.

Officers were called to Township Rd. 8 in Oxford County around 1:2 p.m. last Friday.

Police learned someone broke into a tractor trailer and stole a Miller Miget gun and arc welder as well as a Lincoln S Synevo Wave 250 Tig welder.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate the theft and are seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.