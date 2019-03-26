OPP investigate fatal fire in Norfolk County

(@OPP_WR / Twitter)

A woman is dead following a house fire in Port Rowan on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Erie Ave. around 3:15 p.m.

Norfolk County firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. A woman was found inside the home and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Fire claims life of female. #OPP along with @NorfolkCoFire and @NorfolkEMS on scene. Update will be provided shortly by Constable Sanchuk. #NorfolkOPP. ^es pic.twitter.com/EGnFyd0smv — OPP West (@OPP_WR) March 25, 2019

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services is continuing to investigate the incident.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating.