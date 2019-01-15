;
OPP investigate fatal collision on Highway 6

Provincial police say speed appears to be a factor in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Flamborough Tuesday.

Officers were called to Highway 6 between Concession 7 and Concession 8 around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 6 when the driver lost control.

The vehicle rolled over and ended up on the east side of the road.

There was one occupant in the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway has been closed for the police investigation.

 



