OPP investigate fatal collision in Haldimand County

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Haldimand County.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 3 just east of Haldimand Rd. 70.

Police say a vehicle was driving eastbound when it collided with another vehicle travelling westbound.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 73-year-old woman, was pronounced at the scene. Her name is not being released at the request of the family.

A 35-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) traffic collision investigators attended the scene and are assisting with the investigation.

Highway 3 was closed between Haldimand Road 70 and Old Highway 3 for roughly five hours while emergency crews were on scene.

OPP continue to investigate and ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.