OPP Haldimand are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Hagersville.

On Saturday June 15 just after 3 a.m. a man entered a business on Main St. N where he confronted a female clerk brandishing an edge weapon. He demanded cash and fled on foot.

OPP have released security images of the man, who is described as white, 6′ tall, with an athletic build, wearing a green hoodie, black pants, black shoes and an orange ski mask.